The EmotionSnapshot Universe Open Walkthrough

Welcome...to the region's next story-song discovery gathering for The EmotionSnapshot Universe (T.ES.U.)...a rhythmically-melodic, "pop-rock centered", story-song cycle...light-heartily chronicling the misadventures of a fellow fictional traveler and his long-awaiting community back home... all "still trying to figure out life, still trying to figure out love".

Griswold Center

777 High St.

Worthington, OH 43085

June 15, 2018

7-7:35pm EDT

Stop by to enjoy some of the content from this original, musically-dramatic, audiovisual production! Ground-rules help accommodate a family-friendly environment, but with no guarantees. Register in person [just beforehand] or online [begin at EmotionSnapshot.com/community]; free.

"Nurture life's treasure hunt!"

- "Nate" of T.ES.U.