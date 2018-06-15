The EmotionSnapshot Universe Open Walkthrough

to Google Calendar - The EmotionSnapshot Universe Open Walkthrough - 2018-06-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The EmotionSnapshot Universe Open Walkthrough - 2018-06-15 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The EmotionSnapshot Universe Open Walkthrough - 2018-06-15 19:00:00 iCalendar - The EmotionSnapshot Universe Open Walkthrough - 2018-06-15 19:00:00

Griswold Center 777 High St., Columbus, Ohio 43085

Welcome...to the region's next story-song discovery gathering for The EmotionSnapshot Universe (T.ES.U.)...a rhythmically-melodic, "pop-rock centered", story-song cycle...light-heartily chronicling the misadventures of a fellow fictional traveler and his long-awaiting community back home... all "still trying to figure out life, still trying to figure out love".

Griswold Center

777 High St.

Worthington, OH 43085

June 15, 2018

7-7:35pm EDT

Stop by to enjoy some of the content from this original, musically-dramatic, audiovisual production! Ground-rules help accommodate a family-friendly environment, but with no guarantees. Register in person [just beforehand] or online [begin at EmotionSnapshot.com/community]; free.

"Nurture life's treasure hunt!"

- "Nate" of T.ES.U.

Info
Griswold Center 777 High St., Columbus, Ohio 43085 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance, Workshops
to Google Calendar - The EmotionSnapshot Universe Open Walkthrough - 2018-06-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The EmotionSnapshot Universe Open Walkthrough - 2018-06-15 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The EmotionSnapshot Universe Open Walkthrough - 2018-06-15 19:00:00 iCalendar - The EmotionSnapshot Universe Open Walkthrough - 2018-06-15 19:00:00
CityScene April 2018 Cover

One Year $12

The A List - Arts &amp; Entertainment

The Scene

Event Calendar

May

Search Events Submit Yours