The EmotionSnapshot Universe Open Walkthrough

Welcome to the next open walkthrough of live scenes from an Ohio original, pop-rock centered, musically-dramatic production ["The EmotionSnapshot Universe" {T.ES.U.}]; featuring melodic story-songs, sci-fi comic graphics and scripted drama; light-heartily chronicling the misadventures of a fellow fictional traveler and his long-awaiting community back home...all "still trying to figure out life, still trying to figure out love".

May 12th, 2018,

7:00pm-7:30pm EDT,

act 1

Griswold Center,

777 High St.,

Worthington, OH 43085

Register beforehand [EmotionSnapshot.com] or in person [just prior]; free. Ground-rules help accommodate a family-friendly environment, but with no guarantees. Walk (and sing!) along to experience T.ES.U.'s story-song discovery.

"Nurture life's treasure hunt!"

- "Nate" of T.ES.U.