The EmotionSnapshot Universe Open Walkthrough

to Google Calendar - The EmotionSnapshot Universe Open Walkthrough - 2018-05-12 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The EmotionSnapshot Universe Open Walkthrough - 2018-05-12 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The EmotionSnapshot Universe Open Walkthrough - 2018-05-12 19:00:00 iCalendar - The EmotionSnapshot Universe Open Walkthrough - 2018-05-12 19:00:00

Griswold Center 777 High St., Columbus, Ohio 43085

Welcome to the next open walkthrough of live scenes from an Ohio original, pop-rock centered, musically-dramatic production ["The EmotionSnapshot Universe" {T.ES.U.}]; featuring melodic story-songs, sci-fi comic graphics and scripted drama; light-heartily chronicling the misadventures of a fellow fictional traveler and his long-awaiting community back home...all "still trying to figure out life, still trying to figure out love".

May 12th, 2018,

7:00pm-7:30pm EDT,

act 1

Griswold Center,

777 High St.,

Worthington, OH 43085

Register beforehand [EmotionSnapshot.com] or in person [just prior]; free. Ground-rules help accommodate a family-friendly environment, but with no guarantees. Walk (and sing!) along to experience T.ES.U.'s story-song discovery.

"Nurture life's treasure hunt!"

- "Nate" of T.ES.U.

Info
Griswold Center 777 High St., Columbus, Ohio 43085 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance, Workshops
to Google Calendar - The EmotionSnapshot Universe Open Walkthrough - 2018-05-12 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The EmotionSnapshot Universe Open Walkthrough - 2018-05-12 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The EmotionSnapshot Universe Open Walkthrough - 2018-05-12 19:00:00 iCalendar - The EmotionSnapshot Universe Open Walkthrough - 2018-05-12 19:00:00
CityScene April 2018 Cover

One Year $12

The A List - Arts &amp; Entertainment

The Scene

Event Calendar

April

Search Events Submit Yours