Emmet Cahill Live in Columbus

Emmet Cahill, award-winning Irish tenor and a principal singer with the popular Irish music show Celtic Thunder, will present a concert at The Shamrock Club on Wednesday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m.

The concert will feature selections from Emmet’s orchestral debut album, “Emmet Cahill’s Ireland,” which was released on the Sony Music USA label in 2017 and went to number one on the Billboard World Music chart. The album offers the best of the traditional Irish repertoire, including “Danny Boy” and “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling.” Emmet will also perform Broadway standards, nostalgic favorites and sacred hymns.

The 27-year-old from Mullingar, Co. Westmeath received classical vocal training at the Royal Irish Academy of Music in Dublin. In 2011, Emmet joined Celtic Thunder and has toured in North America and Australia with the show. He embarked on a successful solo career in 2015, singing in over 60 cities across the US and Canada. Emmet has been a guest artist with several US symphonies and made his Carnegie Hall debut in March 2018.

Don’t miss an unforgettable evening of songs and tales from the Emerald Isle with Ireland’s most exciting young tenor!

General admission tickets are $30 and may be purchased online at http://www.emmetcahill.com/tour-dates/. A limited number of Meet & Greet tickets, which include the concert and a pre-show meeting with Cahill, are available for $45. The Shamrock Club is located at 60 W. Castle Road in Columbus.