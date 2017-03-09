Eating at Chipotle in Columbus supports the National Kidney Foundation

Chipotle Mexican Grill 1528 Georgesville Rd., Columbus, Ohio 43228

March is National Kidney Month, and on Thursday, March 9 from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m., half of all Columbus Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant fundraiser sales will benefit the National Kidney Foundation (NKF). When customers dine at any of these locations, they must mention the fundraiser at the register.

The National Kidney Foundation is a leading organization dedicated to the awareness, prevention and treatment of kidney disease. Currently, 73 million American adults – one in three – are at risk for kidney disease because they have diabetes, hypertension or a family history of kidney disease.

