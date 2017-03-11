Eat Up! Columbus

St. Charles Preparatory School 2010 2010 E. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio 43209

In the spirit of underground supper clubs which debuted Freedom a la Cart to the city’s dining scene, Eat Up! Columbus is a culinary adventure celebrating community, collaboration and cause cuisine.

Showcasing a female-led team of Columbus’ top up-and-coming chefs, the dinner party features an innovative six-course menu complemented by select drink pairings. This unique culinary experience will support Freedom a la Cart’s work to empower and employ survivors of human trafficking in Central Ohio.

St. Charles Preparatory School 2010 2010 E. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio 43209 View Map

