In the spirit of underground supper clubs which debuted Freedom a la Cart to the city’s dining scene, Eat Up! Columbus is a culinary adventure celebrating community, collaboration and cause cuisine.

Showcasing a female-led team of Columbus’ top up-and-coming chefs, the dinner party features an innovative six-course menu complemented by select drink pairings. This unique culinary experience will support Freedom a la Cart’s work to empower and employ survivors of human trafficking in Central Ohio.