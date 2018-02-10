In the spirit of underground supper clubs which debuted Freedom a la Cart to the Columbus dining scene, Eat Up! Columbus is a culinary adventure celebrating community, collaboration and cause cuisine.

The evening’s dinner party will showcase a team of Columbus’ leading and upcoming chefs who will prepare an innovative five-course menu complemented by select drink pairings. Selected chefs will collaborate to create a unique culinary experience for guests, with all proceeds making a tangible difference in the fight on human trafficking in Central Ohio.

Cocktail Hour & Music 6:00 PM

Dinner Seating 7:00 PM

Tickets $150/person

Early Bird Special: Buy your ticket before December 31 for change to win 10 free box lunches from Freedom a la Cart!

http://freedomalacart.org/eat-up/