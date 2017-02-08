Eat a Burrito, Support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Ohio

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, half of all fundraiser sales from greater Columbus-area Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Ohio, the non-profit that’s connected volunteer mentors with children facing adversity since 1933.

To participate in the fundraiser, taking place between 10:45 a.m. and 10 p.m., central Ohio customers just need to bring in the flyer, show the social media posts or mention the fundraiser at checkout to ensure half of the money paid for their lunch or dinner will help Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Ohio.