Easton Food Fest: Food Truck Friday

Easton Town Center 160 Easton Town Center, Columbus, Ohio 43219

The food trucks are back to kick off Easton's annual Food Fest. Join us for Food Truck Friday to get your grub on at over 20 delicious food truck options. Wash it all down with some beer poured by World of Beer. Come for lunch or dinner... or both! There will be live music throughout lunch and dinner hours.

Easton Town Center 160 Easton Town Center, Columbus, Ohio 43219
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
