Easton Fashion Night

Easton Town Center 160 Easton Town Center, Columbus, Ohio 43219

Mark your calendars for a fabulous evening of fashion, beauty, entertainment and more, in partnership with Fashion Week Columbus. Join many of Easton's retailers for special promotions and activities within their stores. Shop, mingle and be sure to stop by the booths along The Strand, located between Nordstrom and the Central Park Fountain, for giveaways, pink carpet photos, live music and more!

Easton Town Center 160 Easton Town Center, Columbus, Ohio 43219
Fashion & Trunk Shows, Festivals & Fairs
