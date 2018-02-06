DWPC Women's Health Forum

Dublin Women’s Philanthropic Club (DWPC) invites members of the community to attend a Women’s Health Forum at Ohio Health Dublin Methodist Hospital, 7500 Hospital Dr., Dublin, Ohio on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The forum is free of charge and guests do not need to be DWPC members to attend.

The event features a panel of physicians and experts in women’s health issues, such as breast and skin cancer surgeon Dr. Natalie Jones, who will present latest findings in women’s health care and will participate in a question and answer session with attendees. Lunch is included.

Seating for this free event is limited and registration is required. Online registration can be completed at http://dublinwomensclub.com/. For questions, please contact DWPC Vice President Kim Penzone at 614.442.6256 or dublinwomensclub@gmail.com

Dublin Women’s Philanthropic Club is a nonprofit organization of nearly 100 dedicated women, founded in 1978 and devoted to philanthropic educational access and families in need. Additional information can be found at http://dublinwomensclub.com/.