DWPC - Dublin Hop to benefit Dress for Success

Dublin Women’s Philanthropic Club (DWPC) invites members of the community to participate in an Oct. 3 “Dublin Hop” outing to benefit Dress for Success Columbus. The evening begins at 6 p.m. at Harvest Pizzeria, 45 N. High St. in historic Dublin, and continues with appetizers, gift card drawings and more via stops at Dublin Toy Emporium, Daso Custom Cabinetry and The Avenue, all in the historic downtown Dublin. The evening concludes at 8:45 p.m. There is no charge to attend, but participants are asked to bring a new or gently-used handbag or accessories for Dress for Success.

Dress for Success Columbus empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the career development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. All programs are free of charge. Since opening in 2007, Dress for Success Columbus has empowered more than 9,000 women to achieve their potential in central Ohio. Dress for Success Columbus is an affiliate of Dress for Success Worldwide, with more than 140 sister affiliates in 20 countries across the globe.

Guests do not need to be members of DWPC to attend the Dublin Hop, but space in the event is limited and RSVPs are requested. Please respond to DWPC Vice President Kim Penzone via dublinwomensclub@gmail.com or call Kim at 614.442.6256.

DWPC is a nonprofit organization of nearly 100 dedicated women, founded in 1978 and devoted to philanthropic educational access and families in need. Additional information can be found at http://dublinwomensclub.com.