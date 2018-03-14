DWPC Blanket Bee for Cancer Patients

Dublin Women’s Philanthropic Club (DWPC) invites members of the community to attend a “Blanket Bee” to create fleece throws for cancer patients to use to combat the chilling effect of chemotherapy. The event will take place on Wednesday, March 14 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Northwest Presbyterian Church, 6400 Post Rd., in Dublin.

The bee will be led by Joyce Zawaly, a Dublin resident and retired Dublin City Schools teacher who began creating blankets though her “I’ve Been in Your Chair” program in 2007 after recovering from breast cancer. Through her efforts, more than 1,000 blankets have been provided to cancer patients.

Tickets are $7 for members until March 9. After that date, member tickets are $12 each. Non-member tickets are $10 prior to March 9, and $15 after. There is no charge for guests who provide their own materials; two cuts of 1.5 yards of fleece. All participants are asked to bring a pair of scissors that are suitable for cutting fabric.

Online ticket can be purchased at http://dublinwomensclub.com/. For questions, please contact DWPC Vice President Kim Penzone at 614.442.6256 or dublinwomensclub@gmail.com

Dublin Women’s Philanthropic Club is a nonprofit organization of nearly 100 dedicated women, founded in 1978 and devoted to philanthropic educational access and families in need. Additional information can be found at http://dublinwomensclub.com/.