Dublin Women's Philanthropic Club Benefit Euchre Tournament

Dublin Women’s Philanthropic Club (DWPC) invites members of the community to attend a women’s euchre tournament to benefit Dublin Food Pantry on Tuesday, Nov. 13 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Vine and Tap, 55 S. High St., in Dublin. The social event includes a beginners’ table, and all levels of experience are welcome. DWPC will be accepting financial contributions and donations of non-perishable items for Dublin Food Pantry.

Dublin Food Pantry is in greatest need of pouches or boxes of flavored noodles, rice, potatoes, quinoa, oatmeal and couscous; baking goods such as cooking oil, flour, sugar and baking mixes; condiments such as ketchup, mustard and mayonnaise; and canned tuna, chicken or other fish. There is also a need for personal care items such as toothpaste and individual toothbrushes, individually wrapped bar soap, shampoo and conditioner. Seasonal produce from local gardeners is also welcomed for the nearly 250 households that Dublin Food Pantry serves each month.

Guests do not need to be a member to attend the DWPC Euchre Tournament, but participation is limited and RSVPs are required. To RSVP, please register online at http://dublinwomensclub.com/. Please contact DWPC Vice President Kim Penzone at dublinwomensclub@gmail.com or 614.442.6256 with questions or to learn more.

The DWPC is a nonprofit organization of nearly 100 dedicated women, founded in 1978 and devoted to philanthropic educational access and families in need. Additional information can be found at http://dublinwomensclub.com/.