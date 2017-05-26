Dirty Dancing Guest Party

Danceville, U.S.A. 47 E. Lincoln St 47 E. Lincoln St, Columbus, Ohio 43215

Join Danceville, U.S.A. for our Dirty Dancing Guest Party on November 11th! The film is turning 30 this year and we are here to celebrate. This night is dedicated to all of the ballroom naysayers, the never-ever dancers with two left feet (you think).

We start at the beginning, slowly introducing each guest to the joyful world of ballroom dancing. This evening is sure to be the beginning of a new life-enriching hobby for all newcomers! Both Students and Guests are FREE. Please call the studio at 614-223-1774 to RSVP.

Danceville, U.S.A. 47 E. Lincoln St 47 E. Lincoln St, Columbus, Ohio 43215

