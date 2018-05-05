Derby Party Sponsored by Daughters of Penelope District #11

The Daughters of Penelope is an international philanthropic and service organization established in 1929. District #11 includes 15 Chapters covering Ohio and portions of West Virginia and Kentucky. Each year a special event is held to raise money for our philanthropic and service endeavors. For example, one of our designated charities for 2016-2018 is the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). We seek to educate and raise awareness for worthy charities and programs. We cordially invite everyone to our annual fundraising event, “A Derby Party” on Saturday, May 5th, at The Event Center of the Columbus Hollywood Casino. The event will feature fun! Fun! Fun! Including: delicious food and Greek desserts, remarks by Terry Reynolds, Ohio NAMI Executive Director, a live broadcast of the 144th Kentucky Derby Race, trivia contests with prizes, Derby Hat contests with prizes, 50/50 raffle, amazing gift basket Chinese auctions valued at least $100 each, beautiful party favors, and much, much more! Tickets are only $40 and available online at www.buckeyedistrict11.org