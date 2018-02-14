Denison University's Vail Series: Ladysmith Black Mambazo

The Vail Series presents South African a cappella group Ladysmith Black Mambazo in concert. For over 50 years, South Africa’s Ladysmith Black Mambazo has warmed the hearts of audiences worldwide with their uplifting vocal harmonies, signature dance moves and charming onstage banter. With a deep respect for both their cultural and personal history, Ladysmith Black Mambazo is ever-evolving with an eye toward their long musical legacy.

Over the years, the original members have welcomed a younger generation in their mission, passing along the tradition of storytelling and spreading their message of peace, love, and harmony to millions of people. The newer members, in turn, have infused the group with their youthful energy and the promise of a bright future. Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala looks to these young men to carry on his dream to “keep South Africa alive in people’s hearts” for years to come.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo just celebrated 50 years of making music, with the founder’s grandson now leading the group. Even though they have been performing for such an extended period of time they are still current. They won Grammy’s for Best World Music in 2005, 2009, and 2014, and were nominated in that category in 2012, 2016, and 2017.

A limited number of tickets for the Vail Series will be released for public sale at $15 to the community as we approach the concert dates. New this year is online ticketing for concerts through Eventbrite, accessed via Vailseries.org.