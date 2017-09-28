Denison University's Vail Series: Eroica Trio

Denison University's Vail Series presents the Grammy nominated chamber music ensemble Eroica Trio. The most sought-after trio in the world, the Grammy-nominated Eroica Trio thrills audiences with flawless technical virtuosity, irresistible enthusiasm and sensual elegance. Whether playing the great standards of the piano trio repertoire or daring contemporary works, the three young women who make up this celebrated ensemble electrify the concert stage with their passionate performances.

The New York Times writes, “They play chamber music for the concert hall. There is an edge of the seat intensity to every note they produce.” The Trio won the prestigious Naumburg Award, resulting in a highly successful Lincoln Center debut and has since toured the United States, Europe and Asia. While maintaining their demanding concert schedule, the Eroica Trio has released eight critically lauded recordings for Angel/EMI Classics Records, garnering multiple Grammy nominations.

Tickets are available beginning Monday, Sept. 18. Vail Series tickets will be available on line this season. Please visit our website www.vailseries.org closer to the concert date for complete ticketing information.