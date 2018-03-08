Denison University's Vail Series: Eighth Blackbird

The Vail Series presents contemporary classical ensemble Eighth Blackbird in concert. What a year this ensemble has had! Eighth Blackbird kicked off its 20th anniversary in 2016, quickly garnering a fourth GRAMMY Award as well as the prestigious MacArthur Award for Creative and Effective Institutions, followed by Chamber Music America’s inaugural Visionary Award, and Musical America’s Ensemble of the Year (2017). AND Billboard magazine just issued ‘Top 10 Reasons the NEA should not be defunded.’ Eighth Blackbird is on the list.

Eighth blackbird is a remarkable band of six virtuosi who together champion the most interesting music of their generation. They will take audiences on a journey through the most exciting new music territory, infusing the experience with adventure, humor and discovery. There isn’t a hotter group on the scene today, and we’re thrilled to have them at Denison for the 2017/2018 Vail Series finale.

A limited number of tickets for the Vail Series will be released for public sale at $15 to the community as we approach the concert dates. New this year is online ticketing for concerts through Eventbrite, accessed via Vailseries.org.