Denison University: Author Duchess Harris

Denison University’s Laura C. Harris Symposium and Ronneberg Lecture Series welcome author Duchess Harris who will give a public lecture about her book “Hidden Human Computers: The Black Women of NASA” on Thursday, Oct. 19, at 7:30 p.m. in the Lecture Hall of the Burton D. Morgan Center (150 Ridge Road). This talk is free and open to the public. For more information, contact May Mei at 740-587-6248 or visit Denison.edu.

Harris’ book tells the story of her grandmother and other black women who made it possible for the nation’s astronauts to fly into space and return safely to Earth. Harris is the is the granddaughter of Miriam Daniel Mann, who was a human computer at NASA from 1943 to 1966. Harris’ mother, Miriam Mann Harris, raised her to be fearless like her grandmother.