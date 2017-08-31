The Denison Museum presents Acapulco,” an exhibit by Keith Allyn Spencer, assistant professor of studio art, featuring research developed from his first year at Denison. The exhibit includes a rendezvous of mattress bags, party table covers, fabric softener sheets, clay hardened by heat, fast-drying paint made of pigment suspended in acrylic polymer emulsion, and junk drawer items. An opening reception for the exhibit takes place at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31.