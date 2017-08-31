Denison Museum

Denison Museum 240 West Broadway, Granville, Ohio 43023

The Denison Museum presents Acapulco,” an exhibit by Keith Allyn Spencer, assistant professor of studio art, featuring research developed from his first year at Denison. The exhibit includes a rendezvous of mattress bags, party table covers, fabric softener sheets, clay hardened by heat, fast-drying paint made of pigment suspended in acrylic polymer emulsion, and junk drawer items. An opening reception for the exhibit takes place at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Denison Museum 240 West Broadway, Granville, Ohio 43023
Art & Exhibitions
740-587-6255
