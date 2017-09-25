Denison Museum: 'Guerilla Girls: The Art of Behaving Badly'

The Denison Museum presents “Guerilla Girls: The Art of Behaving Badly,” a mini retrospective of 30+ years of creative activism by the Guerrilla Girls, an internationally renown group of feminist activist artists who wear gorilla masks in public and use facts, humor and outrageous visuals to expose gender and ethnic bias, as well as corruption in politics, art, film, and pop culture.

The exhibit is on display from Monday, Sept. 25 to Friday, Dec. 15, during the museum’s regular hours from noon to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Due to construction, visitors are asked to enter the museum from College Street.