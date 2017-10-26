Denison: 'An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power'

Denison University Burton D. Morgan Center 150 Ridge Road, Columbus, Ohio 43023

Denison University presents a screening of "An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power." The event will open with a virtual live Q&A with former Vice President Al Gore at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26, in the lecture hall of the Burton D. Morgan Center (150 Ridge Road). This screening is free and open to the public, but seating is limited. For more information, contact Jeremy King at 740-587-8680 or visit Denison.edu.

A decade after "An Inconvenient Truth" brought the climate crisis into the heart of popular culture, comes the riveting and rousing follow-up that shows just how close we are to a real energy revolution. The movie documents Gore’s tireless fight as he travels around the world training an army of climate champions and influencing international climate policy.

Cameras follow Gore behind the scenes -- in moments both private and public, funny and poignant -- as he pursues the inspirational idea that while the stakes have never been higher, the perils of climate change can be overcome with human ingenuity and passion.

