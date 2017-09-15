Deja Vu Grand Reveal

Deja Vu Ladies Consignment shop has been a destination for smart, affordable fashion in Uptown Westerville for over 30 years. Every women needs a makeover, now and then, so we're giving "Madame" Deja Vu a fresh new look! To celebrate there will be a "Grand Reveal" on Friday, September 15.

A 4 pm. ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, by the Westerville Chamber of Commerce, will be followed by drinks and appetizers. Goodies, giveaways and great deals will continue into Saturday, September 16. The first 100 customers will receive swag bags. Put your name into the hat for a chance to win a sterling Tiffany necklace. Celebrate brands you know at prices you'll love!

Deja Vu Ladies Consignment 11 N. State St., Columbus, Ohio 43081 View Map
