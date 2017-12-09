Deck the halls with Petland Charities! Petland Grove City is hosting a holiday charity event from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 9th with all the proceeds benefitting Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Therapy Dog Program. We’ll present a $5,000 donation to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Therapy Dog Program, as well as free food, games, door prizes, face painting, free nail trim coupons and photos with Mattis, the therapy dog for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Come join us!