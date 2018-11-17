Looking for that perfect Christmas gift or maybe some holiday sparkle for your own household? Our bazaar showcases over 100+ vendors and proceeds benefit school activities. Admission is $2 for adults, with (1) complimentary raffle ticket for chance to win valuable items provided by the vendors. Raffles are conducted every 30 minutes and try your luck with our scratch-off lottery ticket tree. Admission: Students $1; age 65+ and non-school age children free. Come out before the game to shop, take home some baked goods for the tailgate, have a bite to eat at our Cafe, all while enjoying holiday music performed by St. Paul Students. We hope you'll join us to 'Deck the Halls' with the Christmas spirit!
Deck the Halls Christmas Bazaar
St. Paul School 61 Moss Road, Columbus, Ohio 43082
St. Paul School 61 Moss Road, Columbus, Ohio 43082 View Map
