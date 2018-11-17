Deck the Halls Christmas Bazaar

Looking for that perfect Christmas gift or maybe some holiday sparkle for your own household? Our bazaar showcases over 100+ vendors and proceeds benefit school activities. Admission is $2 for adults, with (1) complimentary raffle ticket for chance to win valuable items provided by the vendors. Raffles are conducted every 30 minutes and try your luck with our scratch-off lottery ticket tree. Admission: Students $1; age 65+ and non-school age children free. Come out before the game to shop, take home some baked goods for the tailgate, have a bite to eat at our Cafe, all while enjoying holiday music performed by St. Paul Students. We hope you'll join us to 'Deck the Halls' with the Christmas spirit!