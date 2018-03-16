David Hockney at the Royal Academy of Arts: A Bigger Picture 2012 & 82 Portraits and One Still Life 2016

to Google Calendar - David Hockney at the Royal Academy of Arts: A Bigger Picture 2012 & 82 Portraits and One Still Life 2016 - 2018-03-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - David Hockney at the Royal Academy of Arts: A Bigger Picture 2012 & 82 Portraits and One Still Life 2016 - 2018-03-16 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - David Hockney at the Royal Academy of Arts: A Bigger Picture 2012 & 82 Portraits and One Still Life 2016 - 2018-03-16 19:00:00 iCalendar - David Hockney at the Royal Academy of Arts: A Bigger Picture 2012 & 82 Portraits and One Still Life 2016 - 2018-03-16 19:00:00

Peggy R. McConnell Arts Center 777 Evening Street, Worthington, Ohio

Widely considered Britain’s most popular artist, David Hockney is a global sensation with exhibitions in London, New York, Paris and beyond, attracting millions of visitors worldwide.

Now entering his 9th decade, Hockney shows absolutely no evidence of slowing down or losing his trademark boldness.

Featuring intimate and in-depth interviews with Hockney, this revealing film focuses on two blockbuster exhibitions held in 2012 and 2016 at the Royal Academy of Art in London.

Director Phil Grabsky secured privileged access to craft this cinematic celebration of a 21st century master of creativity.

Tickets: $12 in advance, $15 at the door

Info
Peggy R. McConnell Arts Center 777 Evening Street, Worthington, Ohio View Map
Film
to Google Calendar - David Hockney at the Royal Academy of Arts: A Bigger Picture 2012 & 82 Portraits and One Still Life 2016 - 2018-03-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - David Hockney at the Royal Academy of Arts: A Bigger Picture 2012 & 82 Portraits and One Still Life 2016 - 2018-03-16 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - David Hockney at the Royal Academy of Arts: A Bigger Picture 2012 & 82 Portraits and One Still Life 2016 - 2018-03-16 19:00:00 iCalendar - David Hockney at the Royal Academy of Arts: A Bigger Picture 2012 & 82 Portraits and One Still Life 2016 - 2018-03-16 19:00:00
CityScene SeptOct2017 Cover

One Year $12

The Scene

Find it Here!

Central Ohio's Most Trusted Directories

Event Calendar

September

Search Events Submit Yours