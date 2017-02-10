Darude @ Dahlia Bar and Lounge

>>TICKETS ON SALE NOW:

Prime Social Group & Peerless Management present...

DARUDE

Dahlia in Columbus, OH

Friday, February 10 // 9:00PM Doors // 21+

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Multi-platinum award winning producer and international artist Ville Virtanen aka Darude has to date sold over 5 million records worldwide and is recognised by many as one of the most influential artists to emerge from the dance scene in the past decade.

Although famed for the global smash 'Sandstorm', which became the world's best selling 12" vinyl of 2000, Darude has had a long and successful career as both a live performer and a DJ and has released other chart topping hits, like 'Feel The Beat' & 'Music' and three artist albums. Through his remix work he's been contributing to the mainstream success of singles such as ATB feat. York - 'The Fields of Love' and The Thrillseekers - 'Synaesthesia', gaining him undiminished support from industry leaders such as Radio 1's Pete Tong, Judge Jules, Ferry Corsten and Paul Oakenfold.

Recent times have seen him cement further his reputation as one of the most innovative and exciting figures in modern dance music. With his distinctive styles of progressive and uplifting trance and recent dip on the electro & bigroom house side as well, his music continues to get talked about by both music fans and critics alike.

In 2010, he took the decision to set up his own imprint EnMass Music (with his friend Randy Boyer) to push not just his own music, but also that of artists whom he believes in. With a long list of achievements already to his name, Darude could be forgiven for resting on his lot, but instead he's been busy with new projects, including a DJ mix compilation album, new productions and remixes, as well as running his record label and touring the world. In 2015 the same is continuing, if possible, with even more effort!

