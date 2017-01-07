Danceville, U.S.A. Master Class with Karina Smirnoff

Danceville, U.S.A. 47 E. Lincoln St 47 E. Lincoln St, Columbus, Ohio 43215

THE Karina Smirnoff of Dancing with the Stars will be in the Danceville, U.S.A. studio JANUARY 6th and 7th!!! She will be teaching a master class at 1 p.m. on January 7th! THIS IS HUGE!!!

Space is limited. Tickets are $60 per person. Call the studio at 614-223-1774 to reserve your spot before she is fully booked! You may also visit http://www.dancevilleusa.com/ to purchase your ticket.

Danceville, U.S.A. 47 E. Lincoln St 47 E. Lincoln St, Columbus, Ohio 43215

