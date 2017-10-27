Danceville, U.S.A. 's Halloween Ball

Hey, Columbus! Get ready for the BIGGEST Halloween party in the Short North Arts District... Danceville, U.S.A.'s 4th Annual Halloween Ball on Friday, October 27th!

All the reveling and cavorting you can imagine jam-packed into one exciting evening! Our Halloween Ball is the biggest and most talked about Halloween party of the year! Food, drinks, games, costume contest, student spotlights and general dancing will all culminate with a special presentation of Thriller. This event is not to be missed!

Tickets are $50 per person and may be purchased by calling the studio at 614-223-1774 or visiting www.dancevilleusa.com/shop.