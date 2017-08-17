Danceville, U.S.A. Master Class with Tatiana Seliverstova

Danceville, U.S.A. 47 E. Lincoln St 47 E. Lincoln St, Columbus, Ohio 43215

Powerhouse Tatiana Seliverstova will be our August #celebritycoach!!! She will be teaching a master class entitled "Speed & Energy" on Thursday, August 17th at 8:30pm. This class is an absolute MUST for all students, especially for those dancing in our Project Runway Student Showcase! Tatiana will talk all about making your dancing more dynamic and ALIVE! THEN, see Tatiana dance with her professional partner Max Sinitsa the following evening as our special guest performers at our August showcase! Trust us when we say you do NOT want to miss this one! Tickets are $40 per person and may be purchased by calling the studio at 614-223-1774 or visiting www.dancevilleusa.com/shop.

