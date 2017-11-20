Danceville, U.S.A. Master Class with Mary Murphy

Danceville, U.S.A. 47 E. Lincoln St 47 E. Lincoln St, Columbus, Ohio 43215

THE Mary Murphy, best known as a judge on the competition reality show So You Think You Can Dance will teach a SYTYCD for Beginners group class at 7pm on Monday, November 20th. Directly following class, Mary will join everyone for a meet and greet photo session!

THIS. IS. HUGE. Mary NEVER travels to coach, but wants to be a part of the buzz that's happening around one of the fastest growing studios in the United States.... Danceville, U.S.A.!!! Maybe SYTYCD's Tony Meredith had something to do with it?! wink emoticon;)

Tickets for Mary's group class, including the meet & greet photo session, are $75 per person. Tickets may be purchased by calling the studio at 614-223-1774 or visiting www.dancevilleusa.com/shop. SPACE IS LIMITED!

