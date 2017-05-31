Danceville, U.S.A. Master Class with Lisa Vegas

Danceville, U.S.A. 47 E. Lincoln St 47 E. Lincoln St, Columbus, Ohio 43215

We are excited to announce that our May #celebritycoach is the BRILLIANT Lisa Vegas!!! Lisa will be in the studio Wednesday, May 31st coaching our staff and students! She will also be teaching a master class at 7 p.m entitled "Arrows." Lisa's "Arrows" concept will DRASTICALLY change the way you approach your dancing and the idea of shaping! This is an ABSOLUTE MUST for ALL students!

47 E. Lincoln St, Columbus, Ohio 43215

6142231774

