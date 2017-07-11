Danceville, U.S.A. Master Class with Linda Dean

Join us for a SECOND master class with Linda Dean on Tuesday, July 11th at 7pm! Linda will encourage us all to just dance!

As with any hobby you begin pursuing, you inevitably start to get lost in the technicalities behind it---and dancing is no exception! Linda will share how to get out of our heads, just feel the music and DANCE! Because that's why we all started anyway :)

Tickets for the master class are $40 per person. Space is limited. To purchase, please call the studio at 614-223-1774 or visit www.dancevilleusa.com/shop.