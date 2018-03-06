Join us as we welcome back fan favorite Linda Dean as our March #celebritycoach! Linda will be in the studio on Tuesday, March 6th for a full day of coaching. She will also teach a Rhythm Basics master class at 7pm that evening. If you have yet to work with Linda, you must! She challenges and empowers you---and her witty charm will win you over. We absolutely love her as a coach and human being :)
Danceville, U.S.A. Master Class with Linda Dean
Danceville, U.S.A. 47 E. Lincoln St 47 E. Lincoln St, Columbus, Ohio 43215 View Map
