Danceville, U.S.A. Master Class with Linda Dean

"WTF was that?!"

We are ESTATIC to announce that one of our most beloved #celebritycoaches, Linda Dean, will be our July visiting coach! We love Linda because she tells it like it is!

Join us on Monday, July 10th at 7pm as Linda discusses all of her pet peeves she sees on the competition floor while she judges! Come learn tips and tricks for making your Waltz, Tango and Foxtrot stand out on the ballroom floor (in a good way!)---not in a WTF kind of way!

Tickets for the master class are $40 per person. Space is limited. To purchase, please call the studio at 614-223-1774 or visit www.dancevilleusa.com/shop.