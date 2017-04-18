Danceville, U.S.A. Master Class with Karina Smirnoff

SHE'S BACK!!! We are THRILLED to annouce that THE Karina Smirnoff will be back at Danceville, U.S.A. on April 18! THIS. IS. HUGE. Karina is a superstar in the ballroom dance world and a BUSY bee! We feel so honored to have her back again.

Karina Smirnoff is best known for being a professional ballroom dancer on the ABC Television Network's hit show Dancing with the Stars! Karina will teach a beginner ballroom dance class on Tuesday, April 18th at 7 p.m. What better way to introduce yourself to the wonderful world of ballroom dance than learning from one of the stars you've seen dance on TV! This class is for ALL newcomers! Even if you've never stepped onto a ballroom floor, we want you here! No experience or partner necessary.

Tickets are $60 per person. To purchase, please call the studio at 614-223-1774 or visit www.dancevilleusa.com/shop.