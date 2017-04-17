Danceville, U.S.A. Master Class with Karina Smirnoff

Danceville, U.S.A. 47 E. Lincoln St 47 E. Lincoln St, Columbus, Ohio 43215

THE Karina Smirnoff of Dancing with the Stars will be teaching a SECOND group class on April 19th at 7 p.m.! Take your dancing to the next level by learning how to captivate an audience---straight from the ballroom dance television star herself!

Tickets are $60 per person. No experience or partner necessary. To purchase, please call the studio at 614-223-1774 or visit www.dancevilleusa.com/shop.

