The Daily Growler UA - 5 Year Anniversary

The Daily Growler 2812 Fishinger Rd. , Columbus, Ohio 43221

The Daily Growler in Upper Arlington is turning 5! They will be celebrating by having live music with Doc Robinson, an indoor pop-up kitchen with Sophie's Pierogies, lots of amazing beer tappings and much more. Check the Facebook page for more details:https://www.facebook.com/events/137222886937813/

Info
The Daily Growler 2812 Fishinger Rd. , Columbus, Ohio 43221 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
614-288-6497
