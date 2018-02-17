Daddy Daughter Dance & Beauty Package

An enchanted evening of dancing, games, a DJ and light refreshments, also including a pre-dance beauty package by our partner: Girls Glitter and Grace (381 S 30 Street Heath, Ohio) of hair, makeup and nails. Formal attire is encouraged. Girls can be escorted by Dad, Grandpa, Stepdad, an Uncle, Mom, or any special adult. Perfect for ages 4 and up. Price is $45.00 per couple, $35.00 for additional daughters (including Beauty Package and Sales Tax). For more details and to book your reservations please call 740-348-0016.