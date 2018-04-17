Cuban Flavor with Barbara Ambroz

to Google Calendar - Cuban Flavor with Barbara Ambroz - 2018-04-17 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cuban Flavor with Barbara Ambroz - 2018-04-17 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cuban Flavor with Barbara Ambroz - 2018-04-17 19:00:00 iCalendar - Cuban Flavor with Barbara Ambroz - 2018-04-17 19:00:00

Danceville, U.S.A. 47 E. Lincoln St 47 E. Lincoln St, Columbus, Ohio 43215

Havana ooh na-na! Half of our hearts are in Havana! And the one-and-only Barbara Nagode Ambroz is bringing them back to us on April 17th and 18th with her Cuban Flavor series!

Join us as we welcome back world-renowned dancer and organizer of the CUBAN Experience dance camp, Ms. Barbara Ambroz! Leave your shoes at home and come learn four authentic styles of Cuban dance including Cuban Son, Cha Cha, Mambo and Rueda de Casino!

Tickets are $125 per class or $225 for both classes. Those attending both classes will receive a FREE copy of Barbara's new book, "Back to the Roots" (a $65 value!) No partner or experience necessary. Please call the studio at 614-223-1774 to reserve your spot. Space is limited.

Info
Danceville, U.S.A. 47 E. Lincoln St 47 E. Lincoln St, Columbus, Ohio 43215 View Map
Dance
to Google Calendar - Cuban Flavor with Barbara Ambroz - 2018-04-17 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cuban Flavor with Barbara Ambroz - 2018-04-17 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cuban Flavor with Barbara Ambroz - 2018-04-17 19:00:00 iCalendar - Cuban Flavor with Barbara Ambroz - 2018-04-17 19:00:00
CityScene April 2018 Cover

One Year $12

The A List - Arts &amp; Entertainment

The Scene

Event Calendar

April

Search Events Submit Yours