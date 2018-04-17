Cuban Flavor with Barbara Ambroz

Havana ooh na-na! Half of our hearts are in Havana! And the one-and-only Barbara Nagode Ambroz is bringing them back to us on April 17th and 18th with her Cuban Flavor series!

Join us as we welcome back world-renowned dancer and organizer of the CUBAN Experience dance camp, Ms. Barbara Ambroz! Leave your shoes at home and come learn four authentic styles of Cuban dance including Cuban Son, Cha Cha, Mambo and Rueda de Casino!

Tickets are $125 per class or $225 for both classes. Those attending both classes will receive a FREE copy of Barbara's new book, "Back to the Roots" (a $65 value!) No partner or experience necessary. Please call the studio at 614-223-1774 to reserve your spot. Space is limited.