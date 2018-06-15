Creekside Blues & Jazz Fetival

Don’t miss the music festival that has been 20 years in the making. Visit Gahanna presents the 20th anniversary celebration of the Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival, June 15-17, 2018 at Creekside Gahanna (117 Mill St.) The event promises 90+ hours of non-stop live music by outstanding artists like The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, The Fabulous Thunderbirds featuring Kim Wilson, and Davina and the Vagabonds. In addition to the great line-ups on 5 stages, enjoy cocktail tastings, a Family Fun Zone, food and craft vendors and much more! Snag your VIP tickets (and early bird weekend passes) at www.VisitGahanna.com. Be sure to follow @CreeksideBlues on Facebook and Twitter for special announcements! #2018CBJF

Friday 5-11pm, Saturday 11am-11pm, Sunday 12-6pm