Recognized as a showcase for the "best blues and jazz music in Ohio," Gahanna's annual Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival ("CBJF") is a premier family event offering 5 stages and 90+ hours of GREAT lives blues and jazz music. The 3-day cultural event (held June 16-18) also offers mouth-watering cuisine, regional artisans, amusement rides, family activities, and more. Each June, more than 35,000 people from across Ohio and the U.S. travel to Gahanna to experience a weekend of first class music, food, community, and fun. Located along the picturesque banks of Creekside Park and in the heart of Gahanna's vibrant Creekside District, the CBJF has the feel of a small-town festival yet offers attendees unrivaled amenities. Whether it's listening to the hottest bands while enjoying a relaxing paddleboat ride down the creek, taking a break from the crowd and enjoying a delicious dinner at one of the several restaurants located within the festival grounds, participating in a bourbon tasting experience," or making crafts with the kids in the Family Fun Zone, the CBJF has something fun for everyone. Programmed and presented by the Gahanna Convention & Visitors Bureau, the event has become a popular destination for music lovers of all ages. Visit CreeksideBluesandJazz.com for a full schedule and ticket information.