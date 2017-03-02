Crankdat @ Dahlia Bar and Lounge

>>TICKETS ON SALE NOW:

https://crankdatdahlia.eventbrite.com/?aff=facebookevent

Prime Social Group & Peerless Management present...

CRANKDAT

=============================

Dahlia in Columbus, OH

=============================

Thursday, March 2 // 9:00PM Doors // 18+

=============================

PrimeSocial.com

>>>MUSIC: https://crankdatdahlia.eventbrite.com/?aff=facebookevent

ABOUT THE ARTIST

19-year-old Ohio native Christian Smith, more commonly known as Crankdat, first broke out onto the dance music scene in 2015 with his viral remix of Fetty Wap’s “Trap Queen” which has accrued 120+ million total streams to date. At the tip of the 2016, he released his massive “Game Over” collaboration with trap heavyweight Lookas, which swiftly went on to receive immense support from The Chainsmokers, Tiesto, Excision and more. Over the summer, the young gun toured in Australia and the United States, all while releasing his signature “re-cranks” that have followed suit with the viral nature of his releases. The ever-growing demand for Crankdat is at an all-time high as the promising act sets himself up for a pivotal year filled with original music and a handful of surprises along the way.

===============================

GET INVOLVED: Want to get involved with PSG?

Join the team by visiting http://primesocial.com/get-involved/

===============================