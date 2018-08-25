Craft Market at Tremont Center

to Google Calendar - Craft Market at Tremont Center - 2018-08-25 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Craft Market at Tremont Center - 2018-08-25 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Craft Market at Tremont Center - 2018-08-25 09:00:00 iCalendar - Craft Market at Tremont Center - 2018-08-25 09:00:00

Tremont Center 3600 Tremont Road, Columbus, Ohio 43221

Purchase unique, hand-crafted items from local vendors! Vendors will be set up on Tremont Center's covered sidewalk, so you can shop rain or shine on the last Saturdays of each month June, August and October. We welcome all things hand-made – anything from woodworking, candles, jewelry, bath & body products, upcycled items, purses & bags, ceramics, etc. If you are a local crafter and would like to sign up for space, register at: https://www.tremontcenter.com/craftmarket

Info
Tremont Center 3600 Tremont Road, Columbus, Ohio 43221 View Map
Crafts, Markets
Around Tri-Village
to Google Calendar - Craft Market at Tremont Center - 2018-08-25 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Craft Market at Tremont Center - 2018-08-25 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Craft Market at Tremont Center - 2018-08-25 09:00:00 iCalendar - Craft Market at Tremont Center - 2018-08-25 09:00:00
CityScene April 2018 Cover

One Year $12

The A List - Arts &amp; Entertainment

The Scene

Event Calendar

Search Events Submit Yours