Craft Market at Tremont Center

Purchase unique, hand-crafted items from local vendors! Vendors will be set up on Tremont Center's covered sidewalk, so you can shop rain or shine on the last Saturdays of each month June, August and October. We welcome all things hand-made – anything from woodworking, candles, jewelry, bath & body products, upcycled items, purses & bags, ceramics, etc. If you are a local crafter and would like to sign up for space, register at: https://www.tremontcenter.com/craftmarket