The Craft Market At Tremont Center

Purchase unique, hand-crafted items from local vendors! Vendors will be set up on Tremont Center's covered sidewalk, so you can shop rain or shine on the last Saturdays of each month May-October. We welcome all things hand-made – anything from woodworking, candles, jewelry, bath & body products, upcycled items, purses & bags, ceramics, etc. If you are a local crafter and would like to sign up for space, register at: www.TremontCenter.com/CraftMarket