A Conversation with Lindsay Deutsch

Join us for a conversation with our Masterworks 2 guest violin soloist Lindsay Deutsch. Lindsay will share about her life as a musician living in Los Angeles and on being an up and coming soloist. She frequently appears as guest soloist with American and Canadian symphonies. Her performance of Astor Piazzolla’s “Four Seasons of Buenos Aires” with the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Jeffrey Kahane, was selected for NPR’s Symphony Cast program. Movie credits include playing the solo violin sound track for the movie The Good Shepherd starring Robert De Niro. She has also just finished touring with Yanni. The event is free and open to the public.