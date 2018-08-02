Comedy Superstar Jeff Dunham Headlines the Ohio State Fair

Record-breaking global Comedy Superstar Jeff Dunham, is bringing his cast of characters on the road, as America’s favorite ventriloquist tours North America on his 60-city Passively Aggressive tour through spring 2018. Tickets on sale now at jeffdunham.com.

Dunham recently released his latest stand-up special, Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster, on Netflix in September 2017. The special, filmed in Dublin Ireland, features Dunham along with his ill-behaved and slightly demented posse of characters for a gleeful skewering of family and politics. Dunham and his famous cohorts Walter, Achmed the Dead Terrorist, Bubba J, and Peanut also consider what a new member to their already dysfunctional family could mean, putting the ‘relative’ in Relative Disaster.

Dunham, a Guinness World Record holder for “Most Tickets Sold for a Stand-up Comedy Tour,” has built an entertainment empire over years of non-stop touring and innovation. With over a million YouTube subscribers amassing over a billion views, he has carved out his own unique space in the comedy world, leading to record-breaking viewership with his comedy specials on Comedy Central and NBC. His 2015 stand-up special, Jeff Dunham: Unhinged in Hollywood, debuted on NBC Primetime and ranked as the time period’s top non-sports program on the Big 4 in every key measure.

And finally, adding to an amazing list of recent accomplishments, Dunham’s contribution to the world of show business and comedy was recognized when he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, commemorating over two decades of superstardom. Said Dunham recently, “When I moved to Los Angeles in 1988 with a car full of clothes and a couple of dummies, never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that one day I would be tripping over my own star on the Walk of Fame. It’s truly fantastic and a great honor; I just hope it’s not in front of an adult store. Okay, actually, that would be hilarious.”

