Columbus Youth Jazz Summer Workshop

Led By: Zach Compston, Mark Donavan and Special Guests

Dates/Times: Monday – Friday, June 19 – 23, 9am – 3pm

Fee: $325 for Jazz Academy members, $350 for new participants ($225 for Columbus Youth Jazz members)

Register by: Monday, June 12, 2017

For students with a minimum of 2 years of experience on their instrument – Saxophone, Trumpet, Trombone, Guitar, Piano, Bass and Drum Set.

Columbus Youth Jazz Summer Workshop is an excellent opportunity for instrumentalists of all ability levels to hone their skills in the jazz language – improvisation, style, repertoire and technique. During this five-day workshop you will have the opportunity to rehearse and perform in a combo and a big band while learning about jazz legends and their repertoire. Columbus Youth Jazz faculty Zach Compston, Mark Donavan and some of Columbus’ finest instructors will host master classes and listening sessions and we will participate in a public performance on the final day. The CYJ Summer Workshop is your one stop for learning all things jazz!

Please pack a lunch and drink – we will take a lunch break each day.

