Columbus Spray Tan Grand Opening Party

Danceville, U.S.A. 47 E. Lincoln St 47 E. Lincoln St, Columbus, Ohio 43215

Did you hear the Columbus Spray Tan GRAND OPENING announcement last week?!

CST is located right here at Danceville, U.S.A.! We have transformed the back part of the studio into the Columbus' premier boutique tanning salon!

Mark your calendars for Tuesday, July 25th from 7-9pm as we host a Grand Opening Open House event! Here you'll have the chance to view the tanning salon, meet the spray tan specialists, enjoy champagne & snack on light his d'oeuvres. We will also welcome a Botox specialist who will be giving Botox treatments at discounted rates!

The CST Grand Opening Party is FREE and open to the public!

Info
Danceville, U.S.A. 47 E. Lincoln St 47 E. Lincoln St, Columbus, Ohio 43215
Dance
6142231774
